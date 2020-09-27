Monopoly launches Bergamo edition

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Municipality of Bergamo has granted the use of the coat of arms to Winning Moves Italia, the company that produces the famous Monopoly game and which in exchange undertakes to donate 10 thousand euros to the Mutual Aid Fund, set up to deal with the consequences of the health emergency.

The sponsorship agreement, approved by the city council, aims to relaunch the image of the city, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monopoly Bergamo version will go on the market from 25 October. The rules of the game will be the same as those of the original, with the streets and neighborhoods of the Lombard city, replacing the traditional ones.

“We have granted the use of the coat of arms of the Municipality of Bergamo for the realization of the Bergamo version of Monopoly, the famous board game. The idea is to experiment with new sponsorship paths for the relaunch of the city, to play between Redona, Loreto, Bergamo Alta and many other places in Bergamo “, wrote the Municipality on Facebook.

“We want to offer citizens (and non-citizens) a turning point after these very difficult months, especially psychologically. We also consider the restart of Bergamo tourism to be fundamental, which, after years of well-deserved growth, has suffered a sudden arrest “, is the comment of Winning Moves Italia.

