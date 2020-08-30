Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Election Watch

Montenegro ruling DPS party just ahead of pro-Serb alliance

The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was in close call against Montenegro’s pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance in parliamentary elections on Sunday, pollster CEMI said in a preliminary forecast.

On the basis of just over 49% percent of ballots from a sample of polling stations, CEMI forecast the DPS garnered 34.2% of votes, while the alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, For the Future of Montenegro, which wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia, was just behind with 33.7%.

Peace is Our Nation, an alliance of centrist and pro-Western parties, came third with 12.6%, CEMI said.

Reuters

