Month of October was warmest one in Swiss history

The month just ending was the warmest ever October in Switzerland.

The weather watchers from MeteoSwiss, said that the month of October had surpassed everything recorded since 1864.

The situation was driven largely by warm winds arriving from the south and southwest, pushing the average national October temperature 3.7°C above the norm for the period 1991-2020. On Friday, a temperature of 27.4°C was reported in canton Jura in the west of the country; normally it’s only about 12°C at this time of year, meteorologists said.

