More Coronavirus pandemic protests in Rome

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian police once more clashed on Tuesday night with protesters against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy.

People went to the streets after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new nationwide Covid-19 restrictions.

Premier Giuseppe Conte has appealed to politicians, including those supporting his government, not to fuel resentment at the restrictions the executive has imposed to try to combat the spread of COVID-19.



Police during the clashes with protesters against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy, 27 October 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

In the latest of a series of measures, the government has ordered that bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at 18:00 and that the nation’s cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms must close.



The measures, along with curfews imposed by several regions, have triggered violent protests and have come under heavy fire, including from ex-premier Matteo Renzi, whose Italia Viva party is part of the ruling coalition.



Protesters against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic clash with Police in Rome, Italy, 27 October 2020.. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

In interview with daily newspapers Il Fatto Quotidiano and Corriere della Sera, Conte said that the decree with the new measures was the result of “a long debate between all the parties of the ruling majority.

On Tuesday 28 people were reported to prosecutors for criminal damage and violence against public officials after an unauthorised protest in Milan against COVID -19 restrictions turned ugly overnight.



Turin was also badly hit by violent protests although clashes have taken place in several Italian cities over the last few days, with ugly scenes in Naples and Rome too.

Via EPA-EFE/ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...