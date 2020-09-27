More countries register record daily number of Covid-19 cases

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The number of coronavirus infections in the United States has passed the 7 million mark, while the number of victims are over 203 thousand. The data are those of Johns Hopkins University. And the alarm returns to New York: the number of infections in the last 24 hours has exceeded a thousand cases for the first time since early June. The governor of the state Andrew Cuomo said, speaking of 1,005 infections and four deaths. The areas most affected remain those of Brooklyn and Queens.

In the UK there were 6,042 new cases of coronavirus positive people in the last day and 34 deaths. The Guardian reports it. The numbers are down from the peak of over 6,800 infections and 40 deaths on Friday.

There have been 14,412 new positive cases of Covid-19 since Friday in France, about a thousand fewer and less than 2,000 less than two days ago, when the infections hit the record. The 39 deaths bring the total victims to 31,700. The positivity rate increased to 7.2%, steadily increasing since last week. In hospitals there are 33 more hospitalized for Covid-19 than yesterday, 16 more beds are occupied in the resuscitation wards.

The Netherlands has added eight new regions to the six areas already subject to special anti-Covid 19 measures, and new containment initiatives could be introduced as early as Monday in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. The on-line Dutchnews reports it. According to the latest data released by the national health authorities, the number of infections is growing for the third consecutive week: in the period between 16 and 22 September 13,471 new cases were detected.

Russia has registered the peak of new coronavirus infections since June 22. TASS has reported 7,523 cases in the past 24 hours. There are 169 victims, who update the toll to 20,225. Russia is the fourth country in the world for infections, which are almost one million and 140 thousand.

The Coronavirus surge in the Czech Republic, which for a week has been constantly above 2,300 daily infections, reached a record figure of 3,126 in just 24 hours on Thursday and Friday of 2,946 . Figures that the Lidovky.cz website indicates as the record since the Covid-19 epidemic began to manifest in the country, in early March. Since March 1, there have been 61,318 confirmed cases in the Czech Republic, of which 30,000 are still ill, almost equivalent to the number of people recovered. The total number of deaths as of yesterday was 578.

New record of daily coronavirus case growth in Tunisia. In 24 hours (according to the data referred to September 24), another 1087 infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the North African country to 14,392. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement, specifying that the death toll has risen to 191, of which 11 in 24 hours. The health authorities, while renewing the appeals to respect the restrictive measures, have announced that from now on only the symptomatic will be systematically tested. The swabs carried out since the beginning of the epidemic are 217,785. Since September 28, Italy has been included in the orange category, so for those arriving from Italy in Tunisia, in addition to the obligation to present the negative Rt-Pcr test, there is an obligation of home self-isolation for seven days.

In Brazil, 140,000 deaths (140,547) have been exceeded due to coronavirus. This was noted by the American institute Johns Hopkins University. The United States alone has more victims, over 200,000. The infections in the South American country are close to 4 million and 700 thousand, behind the United States (over 7 million) and India (5 million and 800 thousand). The pandemic in Brazil yesterday caused the Rio de Janeiro carnival to be suspended until a later date.

MNo new Covid-19 infections transmitted locally were reported yesterday in Mainland China, where another 15 cases from abroad were recorded. This was announced by today’s bulletin of the Chinese National Health Commission. A new suspected case of Covid-19 was reported yesterday in Shanghai. No other deaths related to the new coronavirus have been recorded in mainland China in the past 24 hours. Another 14 positive patients were discharged from various Chinese hospitals yesterday after recovering. As of yesterday evening, mainland China had recorded a total of 2,788 cases of infection from other countries and regions. Of these, 2,621 have already been discharged from various hospitals and 167 are still hospitalized, including 3 people in serious condition. There are no deaths among the coronavirus positive cases that arrived in China from abroad.

Like this: Like Loading...