More Covid-19 restrictions lifted for vaccinated persons / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 26 October 2021

Health Minister Chris Fearne announces lifting of further restrictions

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced further lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, with establishments hosting up to 300 vaccinated, seated and masked people will, being away with social-distable to do away with social distancing precautions. Speaking in Parliament, Fearne said that if the number of new cases remained stable, these measures will be eased for venues such as restaurants, clubs and weddings.

Fearne said that Malta was on course to permit pre-Covid social gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations if the current situation persists. He also revealed that healthcare workers, carers, pharmacists, teachers and people who live in institutions will be able to receive their COVID-19 booster dose as of 15th November. Moreover, it was announced that from today, Malta will also start recognising vaccine certificates issued by Chile, Azerbaijan, Libya, Colombia, Japan and Oman, granted that the vaccine is one which has been recognised by the European Medicines Agency.

Serb loses life in motorcycle accident

A 53-year-old Serbian man died after losing control of his BMW motorcycle and falling to the side, suffering injuries as a result.

The incident happened in St Julian. The man resided in Birkirkara.

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 cases relented to 219 after 21 new recoveries were reported on Monday as opposed to 13 new cases. 13 patients remain in hospital, four of whom are in ITU. Health authorities said that over 44,000 booster doses had been given so far.

CDE News