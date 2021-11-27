More Covid patients flown out of overwhelmed German hospitals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The German state of Bavaria is operating further transfer flights across Germany for hospitals overwhelmed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Two patients were being flown from the Bavarian capital Munich to Hamburg in the north, and others to Cologne, Dusseldorf and Dortmund in the west. Another three were to be taken by ambulance to hospitals in the states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate in the south-west.

Other flights have been operated using privately owned air ambulances. In total, some 30 intensive care patients are due to be flown out of Bavaria by Sunday evening.

dpa/Al Jazeera / epa

Photo Medical personnel transport a COVID-19 patient into a medevac Airbus of the German Airforces to relocate to Muenster-Osnabrueck, in Memmingen, Germany, 26 November 2021. The German Army helps to transfer coronavirus patients from Intensive Care Units in Southern Germany to other parts of the country as part of so-called ‘Cloverleaf Concept’, which aims to help overburdened intensive care units treating Covid-19 patients. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND