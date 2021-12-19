More evidence points to antibody weakness vs Omicron

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Evidence emerging from lab experiments reveals weaknesses of vaccines and antibody drugs against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In a study reported on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, researchers at Columbia University found Omicron “to be markedly resistant to neutralization” by antibodies in blood from recipients of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Oxford/AstraZeneca or from survivors of COVID-19.

Next, they tested nine monoclonal antibodies that have been authorized for use and 10 that are still experimental. Neutralizing abilities of 18 of the 19 antibodies “were either abolished or impaired,” including ones already authorized for use, they said.

European researchers reported similar results in a separate paper, also posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv. “Omicron was totally or partially resistant to neutralization” by the nine monoclonal antibodies they tested and by antibodies in blood samples from 90 vaccine recipients and COVID-19 survivors.

Both teams also found that even in vaccine recipients who received a booster dose, and in survivors who received vaccines, antibodies had substantially diminished neutralizing power. In these individuals, the European group said, neutralizing antibody levels were 5 to 31 times lower against Omicron than against Delta.