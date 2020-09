Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French association Opération Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea) has estimated that the sea is populated “more by masks than by jellyfish”.

A strong signal came from Ancona, where the pelican – the sweeping boat that cleans the harbor water of waste – began to extract more and more masks that floated on the surface and the president of the Port Authority,

Rodolfo Giamperi, had to take note of the increasingly massive presence of “masks and gloves, which were previously non-existent”.

