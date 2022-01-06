More than 100 test positive for Covid-19 on an Italy-India flight

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 125 passengers who arrived in the northern Indian city of Amritsar on a chartered flight from Italy have tested positive for Covid-19.

They will be placed in isolation, health officials said.

They were among 179 passengers on the flight from Milan which landed in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon.

India reported more than 90,000 cases on Thursday – a nearly six-fold rise over the past week that experts say is fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The country recorded 325 deaths in the 24 hours but only one has been linked to Omicron, officials said.

Reports said that children and infants travelling on the plane were exempt from testing for Covid-19. Of the 160 passengers tested, 125 were found to be positive for the virus.

File photo of guarsd at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India . EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

