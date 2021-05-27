Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today speaks with the Chairman of the Malta Development Bank about the Covid-19 Guarantee Scheme which extended a lifeline to many businesses struggling during the pandemic. The instrument supported more than 560 companies employing over 40,000 people. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1477/mdbs_covid19_guarantee_scheme_proved_crucial_in_keeping_businesses_afloat

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who pledged to return €50 million to families after a report by the National auditor’s Office showed repeated overcharging by the utilities billing company, ARMS. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1478/grech_pledges_50_million_refund_in_stolen_electricity_overcharge

