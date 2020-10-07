More than half of Paris’ poorest residents have Covid, new survey finds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than half of the Paris region’s poorest residents, notably migrants, have been infected with the coronavirus, according to French aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The alarming figures were released on the day the French capital closed down bars for two weeks and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants in a bid to stem rising infection and intensive care occupancy rates.

After conducting tests in emergency shelters and food distribution centres in late June and early July, MSF concluded that the positivity rate was 55 per cent compared with just 12 per cent currently for the general population in Paris.

Migrants accounted for 90 per cent of the more 800 people tested, said MSF, adding that this was the first study in Europe of its kind.

Read more via The Daily Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...