Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough

AMIZMIZ, Morocco, Sept 9 (Reuters) – Moroccan earthquake survivors huddled for a night in the open on the High Atlas Mountains on Saturday, a day after the country’s deadliest quake in more than six decades killed more than 2,000 people and laid waste to villages.

Neighbours were still searching for survivors buried on the slopes, where houses of mud brick, stone and rough wood were cracked open and mosque minarets toppled by the quake that struck late on Friday. The historic old city of Marrakech also suffered extensive damage.

The Interior Ministry said 2,012 people had been killed and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

In the village of Amizmiz near the epicentre, rescue workers picked through rubble with their bare hands. Fallen masonry blocked narrow streets. Outside a hospital, around 10 bodies lay covered in blankets as grieving relatives stood nearby.

“When I felt the earth shaking beneath my feet and the house leaning, I rushed to get my kids out. But my neighbours couldn’t,” said Mohamed Azaw. “Unfortunately no one was found alive in that family. The father and son were found dead and they are still looking for the mother and the daughter.”

Rescuers stood atop the pancaked floors of one building in Amizmiz, bits of carpet and furniture protruding from the rubble. A long queue formed outside the only open shop as people sought supplies. Underlining the challenges facing rescuers, fallen boulders blocked a road from Amizmiz to a nearby village.

Nearly all the houses in the area of Asni, some 40 km south of Marrakech, were damaged, and villagers were preparing to spend the night outside. Food was in short supply as roofs had collapsed on kitchens, said villager Mohamed Ouhammo.

Montasir Itri, a resident of Asni, said the search was on for survivors.

“Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village,” he said.

The village of Tansghart in the Ansi area, on the side of a valley where the road from Marrakech rises up into the High Atlas, was the worst hit of any Reuters saw. Its once-pretty houses, clinging to a steep hillside, were cracked open by the shaking ground. Those still standing were missing chunks of wall or plaster. Two mosque minarets had fallen.

Abdellatif Ait Bella, a labourer, lay on the ground, barely able to move or speak, his head bandaged from wounds caused by falling debris.

“We have no house to take him to and have had no food since yesterday,” said his wife Saida Bodchich, fearing for the future of their family of six with their sole breadwinner so badly hurt. “We can rely on nobody but God.”

The village is already mourning ten deaths including two teenage girls, an inhabitant said.

Tremors were felt as far away as Huelva and Jaen in southern Spain. The World Health Organization said more than 300,000 people were affected in Marrakech and surrounding areas.

RUNNING FOR SHELTER

Street camera footage in Marrakech showed the moment the earth began to shake, as men suddenly looked around and jumped up, and others ran for shelter into an alleyway and then fled as dust and debris tumbled around them.

In the heart of the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, a mosque minaret had fallen in Jemaa al-Fna Square. Some houses in the tightly packed old city collapsed and people used their hands to remove debris while they waited for heavy equipment, said resident Id Waaziz Hassan.

Morocco declared three days of national mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half staff throughout the country, the royal court said on Saturday.

The Moroccan armed forces will deploy rescue teams to provide affected areas with clean drinking water, food supplies, tents and blankets, it added.

Turkey, where powerful earthquakes in February killed more than 50,000 people, was among nations expressing solidarity and offering to provide support.

Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco in 2021 after escalating tensions between the countries focused on the Western Sahara conflict, said it would open airspace for humanitarian and medical flights.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 18.5 km, typically more destructive than deeper quakes of the same magnitude. It was Morocco’s deadliest earthquake since 1960 when a quake was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mohammad Kashani, associate professor of structural and earthquake engineering at the University of Southampton, compared scenes of the aftermath to images from Turkey in February: “The area is full of old and historical buildings, which are mainly masonry. The collapsed reinforced concrete structures that I saw … were either old or substandard.”

Marrakech is due to host the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank from Oct. 9.

An IMF spokesperson, asked about the planned meetings, said: “Our sole focus at this time is on the people of Morocco and the authorities who are dealing with this tragedy.”

Foreign reactions and offers of aid in response to Morocco earthquake

Sept 9 (Reuters) – Following are offers of aid and other reaction from foreign governments to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday, killing more than 1,000 and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.

ALGERIA

Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco two years ago, said it would open its air space for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco. In a statement, Algeria’s presidency said it was ready to provide humanitarian aid and offer all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the Moroccan people, if Morocco requests such help.

TURKEY

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was ready to provide all kinds of support “to heal the wounds of the earthquake in Morocco”.

Turkey’s AFAD disaster management authority said 265 aid workers from AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent and other Turkish NGOs were ready to travel to the earthquake region in case Morocco calls for international assistance. It also said that Turkey was ready to deliver 1,000 tents to the affected areas.

GERMANY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at a G20 summit in New Delhi, said the quake “has moved and worried many people here. We are all in the process of organizing support. Germany has also already mobilized its technical relief agency and we will do the best we can to help those who can be helped”.

UNITED STATES

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, “I express my deep sadness at the loss of life and destruction caused by yesterday’s earthquake in Morocco and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected. The United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance as Morocco responds to this tragedy.”

FRANCE

“France … is ready to provide immediately its help for the rescue and assistance to the populations affected by this tragedy,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Valerie Pecresse, president of the Paris region, said on X it was offering 500,000 euros ($535,000)in aid for Morocco.

Benoit Payan, the mayor of Marseille, said firemen will be sent to help rescue crews in Morocco, adding that Marrakech is Marseille’s “sister city”. The regions of Occitanie, Corsica and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur jointly pledged 1 million euros in humanitarian aid for Morocco.

Telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA said in a statement that from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Saturday it would implement for its mobile clients free fixed and mobile calls as well as free SMS to Morocco, until Sept. 16. Its units in Belgium, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have also announced free communications to Morocco for a week.

SPAIN

“The Spain military emergency unit and our embassy and consulates are at the disposal of Morocco,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

Antonio Nogales, president of Spain’s Firefighters Without Frontiers, told RTVE Spanish television: “We are in contact with the Moroccan authorities and we are ready to go and help.” The organization was involved in helping find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey in February.

ISRAEL

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said “Israel is extending its hand to Morocco in this difficult time that it is experiencing,” according to the ministry’s post on X, originally in Arabic.

Israel’s Magen David Adom national medical and disaster emergency service said its head contacted the president of Moroccan Red Crescent with an offer of help.

“Representatives from Magen David Adom are gearing up to depart within the next few hours,” it said in a statement. “They will be joining hands with delegations from the Ministry of Health and the Israel Defense Forces.”

TUNISIA

The Tunisian presidency said President Kais Saied had

“authorized coordination with the Moroccan authorities to direct urgent aid and send civil protection teams to support the Kingdom’s search and rescue efforts. He also authorized the facilitation of a delegation from the Tunisian Red Crescent to contribute to relief operations and surround the injured.”

KUWAIT

Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directed the government to provide all necessary relief supplies for Morocco, the state news agency (KUNA) said.

ROMANIA

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said “the Romanian authorities are in close contact with the Moroccan authorities and ready to offer assistance”.

TAIWAN

Taiwan’s fire department said it had put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco who can go the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

—————-

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, INAUGURATING A G20 SUMMIT IN NEW DELHI

“We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance.”

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN IN A MESSAGE TO MOROCCO’S KING MOHAMMED VI

“Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who have suffered as a result of this natural disaster.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they cope with this tragedy, and to those on the frontline of rescue efforts.”

An IMF spokesperson, asked about the planned IMF-World Bank annual meetings due to start in Marrakech on Oct. 9 said:

“Our sole focus at this time is on the people of Morocco and the authorities who are dealing with this tragedy.”

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

“We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this difficult day.”

ALGERIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

“Algeria expresses its sincere condolences to the Moroccan people’s brothers in the earthquake victims,” the ministry was quoted as saying on the state TV’s Facebook page. “Algeria follows with great grief the consequences of the violent earthquake that hit several regions in the Kingdom of Morocco.”

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK

“Awful images are reaching us from Morocco. Together with the people of Morocco, we mourn the victims of the terrible earthquake. Our thoughts are with them and all those who are searching for those buried in these hours and fighting for the lives of the many injured.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“We are all shocked after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help first aid responses.”

KING FELIPE VI OF SPAIN IN MESSAGE TO MOROCCO’S KING

“I wish to inform you in the name of the Spanish people of our deepest sympathies for the terrible consequences of the disaster and our deepest condolences.”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

————-

**** ASSISTANCE TO FOREIGN NATIONALS

FRANCE

The French Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Morocco and the ministry in Paris have opened crisis centres “to respond to demands for information or help from our compatriots.”

GERMANY

The German embassy in Rabat has set up an emergency number for Germans affected by the earthquake and is in close contact with local authorities, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said, without providing further details.

ISRAEL

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was identifying the locations of its citizens now present in Morocco, “communicating with them and checking on them.”

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Compiled by Tomasz Janowski with contributions from Reuters bureausEditing by Frances Kerry)

