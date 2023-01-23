Morocco sends T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morocco has reportedly sent around 20 T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s armed forces.

In its latest update, the military said: A week ago, Morocco sent 20 T-72B tanks to Ukraine, which underwent modernisation in the Czech Republic.”

In total, the Moroccan army had 148 T-72s, 136 T-72Bs and 12 T-72BKs purchased from Belarus in two batches in 1999 and 2000 to counter the Algerian armored divisions.

Morocco’s decision to deliver arms to Ukraine was taken during the Ramstein summit on April 26, 2022. At this summit, Tunisia and Morocco were the only two countries to represent North Africa.

