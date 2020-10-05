Moscow’s schools to switch to online education due to coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Schools in Moscow and the regions of Ulyanovsk and Sakhalin will switch to online remote learning soon due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Interfax news agency cited the Education Ministry as saying on Monday.

Russia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 12 on Monday as authorities reported 10,888 new infections nationwide, including 3,537 in Moscow.

Authorities said 117 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 21,475. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,225,889, they said.

Moscow authorities are considering imposing a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and are looking at several possible scenarios, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.



“It’s particularly important to understand how to take steps that don’t finish off businesses,” one Vedomosti source said.

