Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school children due to pandemic

Moscow’s secondary school children from classes 6-11 will continue to learn remotely for two more weeks until Nov. 22 due to the pandemic, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

Russia’s coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks and authorities on Wednesday reported a record high of 19,768 cases and a record number of 389 deaths overnight.

“The coronavirus situation in Moscow began to get worse again at the start of this week, as we can see from the number of patients and hospitalisations,” Sobyanin said on his website.

Moscow’s secondary schools first switched to remote learning three weeks ago. 

Russia reported 19,404 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, close to a record high that included 5,255 infections in Moscow and took the national tally to 1,712,858.

Authorities also reported 292 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,509.
