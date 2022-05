Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 14 (Reuters) – Moscow will take adequate precautionary measures if NATO deploys nuclear forces and infrastructure closer to Russia’s border, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.

Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden and does not see “real” reasons for those two countries to be joining the NATO alliance, Grushko added.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne, Editing by Himani Sarkar)