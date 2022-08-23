Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“Most of them agree, but I still don’t have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer,” Borrell said in an interview with Spain’s national broadcaster TVE.

Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal – which was not made public – that followed 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. He had said on Monday he considered Tehran’s answer was “reasonable”.

via Reuters