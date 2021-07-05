Most Germans expect new COVID curbs in the fall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three-quarters of German residents expect a rise in coronavirus infections and new restrictions on public movement in the fall, according to a survey published over the weekend.

Research firm YouGov found that 76% of respondents expect an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and for pandemic measures to be tightened during the autumn period.

Only 16% think there will be no new COVID restrictions.

In Germany, the 7-day incidence, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. fell below 5 on Saturday for the first time in about eleven months, data from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

On Sunday, however, it rose slightly for the first time in weeks to 5.0.

The coronavirus figures for Europe are also rising again, according to the World Health Organization.

Photo: People wearing face masks walk on the Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

