Most Poles support providing Ukraine with heavy weapons: poll

The majority of respondents in Poland – 64.5 percent, answered positively to the question of whether NATO countries should transfer heavy offensive weapons to Ukraine, an SW Research poll for rp.pl shows.

“The answer ‘yes’ was given by 64.5 percent of respondents, while ‘no’ was given by 12.7 percent of them. Some 22.8 percent of those polled had no opinion on the matter,” it was added.



The survey also shows that men (68 percent) are more likely to support Ukraine with heavy offensive weapons than women (61 percent). Taking into account the age of respondents, older respondents over 35 years old are more likely to back the idea.



The survey was conducted between April 26 and 27. The structure of the sample was adjusted so that it corresponds to the structure of Poles over 18 in terms of key features connected with the subject of the research.

Via TVP