Motorists in Italy who abandon animals to face driving ban

A group of League MPs expressed satisfaction after a parliamentary committee approved a change to the highway code proposed by the party that will see motorists who abandon animals at roadsides face the withdrawal of their driving licences.

“We promised it and we did it,” said League lawmakers Elena Maccanti, Andrea Dara, Domenico Furgiuele, Riccardo Augusto Marchetti and Erik Pretto.

“Today in the transport committee we approved a League amendment to the highway code that features the stiffening of penalties for thos who abandon their animal, up to the withdrawal of the licence.

“It’s an uncivilized phenomenon that, especially in summer, has reached unacceptable levels and it puts the safety of (road) users at risk.

“We hope that this measure can be a deterrent to these criminal, dangerous, barbaric practices”.

Via ANSA

