At the height of the Covid-19 emergency, the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies, reiterated their commitment to an emissions-reduction manifesto announced in 2014. The twelve members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative declared that the pandemic would not deter their efforts towards accelerated transitions to lower carbon energy.

