MPs urge British government to maintain ban on foreign holidays after 17 May amid variant fears

Limits on international leisure travel should continue even after 17 May, a cross-party group of British MPs has warned.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus has told the government to “discourage all international leisure travel” to protect the UK from COVID-19 variants.

The group said that airport arrival halls are a “breeding ground for infection” and the importation of variants could lead to “further lockdowns and inevitably further loss of life”.

It recommended that passengers returning from green, amber, and red countries under the new risk-based system should not be able to mix.

Their documents should be checked before they enter an arrival hall so those being taken to quarantine facilities can be moved “rapidly”.

The ban on foreign holidays is expected to end for England from 17 May as part of the government’s roadmap for the end of coronavirus restrictions.

But the APPG wants limits beyond then.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

