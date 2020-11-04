M&S lobbying UK government for extended trading hours in December

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
British retailer Marks & Spencer is lobbying the UK government for store trading hours on Sundays to be extended in December to help make up for lost trade in November’s COVID-19 lockdown, its boss said on Wednesday.
“We are lobbying quite hard with the rest of the industry for the extension and de-regulation of some Sunday hours, particularly as we get closer to Christmas,” Chief Executive Steve Rowe told reporters.
On Tuesday clothing retailer Primark also called for December hours to be extended.