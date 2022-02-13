M’scala council ups tempo against marina / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 13 February 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Marsascala council issues motion against marina

Marsascala local council has presented a motion to Transport Minister Ian Borg and Transport Malta, reiterating their position against the plans for a yacht marina at the Marsascala creek. PN Councillor John Baptist Camilleri said that the Local Council demands that this proposal is withdrawn immediately and that plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala be abandoned completely. A group of residents, fishermen, feast and fireworks enthusiasts, and activists attended the event, in which the Council said that the only remaining path for Borg and Transport Malta is that of withdrawing the call and plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala. (Maltatoday)

Victor Calvagna Child Volunteer of the Year’ Annual Award launched

The Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations (OCVO) has launched the ‘The Victor Calvagna Child Volunteer of the Year’ Annual Award. Calvagna died in January a week after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay. Commissioner Jesmond Saliba described Puttinu Cares co-founder Victor Calvagna was an “inspiration for all those who worked within the voluntary sector.” Saliba went on to say that the idea behind this initiative is that Victor Calvagna’s spirit will not only stay alive in every child, but this legacy will give us the strength to continue to celebrate life of Victor Calvagna, in an Annual National Award that rewards a child between the ages of 6 and 12 for their work in volunteering. Saliba concluded by saying that “everyone who works in volunteering in our country recognizes the work, the commitment, the heart and everything that has been woven into the life of Dr Calvagna.” (The Malta Independent)

Joseph Muscat defends Accutor job in interview, says police search was invasion of privacy

Joseph Muscat was back on the media this morning with an extensive interview on Lovin Malta. The former PM said that he was offered a job by a firm linked to Steward Healthcare right after he announced his intention to quit frontline politics. He insisted that he was approached by Pakistani lawyer Wasay Bhatti during the weeks between his December 2019 announcement that he would be stepping aside as prime minister and him actually moving on the subsequent month.

Bhatti’s company Accutor AG wired Muscat €60,000 within a few weeks in 2020. Muscat insisted this was consultancy work.

Muscat also lamented that the police search was ‘theatrics’ that irritated him significantly. He argued that he inteded to “fade away” and give space to his successor Robert Abela. “The search on my home was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Muscat said. “I realised that being at the fringes was being interpreted as me hiding away, which was not the case.” Muscat emphasised his close relationship with current Labour Ministers, and appeared to specifically highlight DPM Chris Fearne’s role in handling the pandemic. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update:

Six persons passed away in the last 24 hours, with the victims being two women aged 86 and 89, and four men, two of whom are aged 66 and the other two are aged 80 and 96. The number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta now stands at 585.

In Saturday’s update, the health authorities said 107 new cases were found. With 198 recoveries, the number of active cases currently stands at 1,775.