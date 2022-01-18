Muamba worried about Eriksen’s potential return with Brentford

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba said he was worried by the prospect of Christian Eriksen signing for English club Brentford following the Denmark international’s cardiac arrest on the pitch at last year’s European Championship.

Eriksen, who has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening game of Euro 2020 against Finland in June, has been offered a short-term deal by Brentford, according to British media reports.

The 29-year-old midfielder said earlier this month that he intended to return to football to play for Denmark at the World Cup in Qatar, but his future is still up in the air.

Eriksen’s former club Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the heart starter device he had implanted following his cardiac arrest is not permitted in Italy’s Serie A.

“Like everyone else, I am excited for Christian Eriksen that he could be returning to the Premier League … But I am sure you can understand why I am anxious too,” Muamba wrote in The Times on Tuesday.

Muamba himself was forced to retire at the age of 24 after collapsing on the pitch in an FA Cup match in 2012 and was technically “dead” for 78 minutes.

via Reuters