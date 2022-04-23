Muka indicted with Sliema double murder / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 23 April 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Muka indicted with Sliema double murder

Major developments on the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, shot dead inside their Sliema home two years ago. Prosecutors have filed a bill of indictment against alleged murderer Daniel Muka, just one week before he would have become automatically eligible for bail. Investigators believe Muka and his co-accused Jesper Kristiansen and Viktor Dragomanski intended to rob the couple but ended up killing them in a botched burglary attempt.

Muka, 27 and from Albania, was set to be automatically freed from preventative custody next week, when 20 months would have lapsed since he was first charged. (Times of Malta)

PN calls for protection of jobs and companies

The Nationalist Party said consumer confidence was waning and urged the government to proactively adopt schemes that protect jobs and companies.

They also lambasted government for “failing to create new economic sectors” over the past 10 years, which renders the government dependent on borrowing to make up for the challenges facing Malta. In a statement on Friday, the PN highlighted greylisting, forced changes to the tax regime, less income from the golden passport scheme and additional spending to buffer the impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, as major challenges. (Maltatoday)

Most Covid-19 restrictions, including masks, removed by May

Health authorities have announced that most Covid-19 restrictions will be removed as from next month, with masks being required only on flights, in hospital and elderly homes. Tourism will be facilitated further as there will also be no need to present a Passenger Locator Form when travelling to Malta, even tough proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test will be required. Weddings and all other social activities will be able to resume as normal.

Deputy PM Chris Fearne revealed that there were 88 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 39 of whom are being treated for the virus with others being treated for other conditions but testing positive upon admission. Two are in the intensive treatment unit. “This number has been like this for months, even when the numbers in community went up,” Fearne said. “The vaccine is effective when it comes to complications because even when the number of new cases spiked, the cases in ITU stayed low,” the Minister said. People living in the same house with a positive person will not need to isolate themselves but will be recommended to carry out a rapid test after three days that the positive case is notified.