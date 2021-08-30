Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters citing initial information.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defense system.

The official said initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties, but that information could change.

Meanwhile, The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement.

The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.

Photo: Some 111 Afghan evacuees, who have left their country following the Taliban takeover, arrive at the Pristina International Airport airport in Pristina, Kosovo, 29 August 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ