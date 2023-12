Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 2 (Reuters) – Munich airport cancelled all flights until at least 12 p.m. local time on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to a statement on its website.

Around 320 of 760 flights planned for Saturday had been cancelled so far, the statement said.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group