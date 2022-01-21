Muscat tip-off claims are diversionary tactics – PN Leader / Malta News Briefing – Friday 21 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Muscat tip-off claims are diversionary tactics – PN Leader

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that former PM Joseph Muscat’s claims that he was tipped off by a police search on his home are an attempt to divert attention. Grech insisted that claims of a tipoff was not the story one should be talking about. “If there is to be any sort of investigation, then this should be done by the police,” he said. “We are in a horrible and, dare I say, dangerous state where we need political parties, politicians, or civil society to ask the police to investigate” Grech insisted. Muscat’s home was searched by financial crime police as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) hospitals scandal.

Court greenlights Miriam Chetcuti interview

A court has given the green-light to ONE Tv to broadcast an interview with Miriam Chetcuti, the mother of murder victim Chantelle Chetcuti. The latter was killed in 2020, allegedly by her ex-partner Justin Borg. His lawyers, sought to stop the transmission, insisting it would prejudice the case. However, the the First Hall of the Civil Court presided by madam justice Anna Felice, turned down Borg’s request for an injunction.

Covid-19 update: Six people have died as 286 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours. It is the highest death toll in one day since the pandemic reached Malta. The victims included three men aged 47, 75 and 79, and three women aged 75, 79 and 97. There were 286 new cases and 552 new recoveries.