Muscat’s lawyers pushback corruption claims / Malta News Briefing – Friday 15 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Muscat’s lawyers pushback corruption claims

Lawyers representing Joseph Muscat have argued that no substantiated evidence of corruption by the former prime minister exists in the public domain or elsewhere. The lawyers were reacting to remarks made by MEPs hat Muscat continues to enjoy impunity from prosecution for serious and substantiated evidence of corruption, including through NAO and FIAU reports as well as comments by Daphne Caruana Galizia. They insisted that no such reports mentioning Muscat exist. (Times of Malta)

Decomposed body found in Birzebbugia

A heavily decomposed body of a man has been found in the vicinity of a wedding hall in Birżebbuġa, opposite Għar Dalam. The unidentified body was discovered at around 6:30pm with sources saying that identification will be possible through an autopsy. (Maltatoday)

PBS, BA violated PN’s right to expression – Court

Public Broadcasting Services and the Broadcasting Authority have breached a constitutional provision on discrimination and violated the right to freedom of expression of the Nationalist Party through TVM’s partisan coverage of the Marsa flyovers launch, a court has ruled. The BA and PBS were ordered to pay the PN €1,500 in non-pecuniary damages apiece. TVM was also ordered to broadcast the outcome of the sentence within a week on its 8pm news – and to give it due prominence. (Newsbook)