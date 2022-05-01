Muslims worldwide prepare for Eid al-Fitr

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Ramadan, the month of fasting, draws to a close, Muslims worldwide are gearing up for the festival of Eid al-Fitr. This year’s celebrations fall on May 1 and 2.

Eid celebrations depend on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities.

As a new moon was not sighted on Saturday evening after Maghrib prayers, Eid celebrations will begin on Monday, May 2 in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and neighbouring countries. Other countries that follow independent sightings based on individual viewing of the new moon.

Passengers sit as they wait for busses ahead of Eid al-Fitr holidays at a bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia. Millions of people started to leave for their hometowns ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that marks the end of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

However, the number of holiday days varies by country.

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in the prayer service that takes place shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

On their way to the prayer, which is traditionally held in an open area, Muslims recite takbeerat, praising God by saying “Allahu Akbar”, meaning “God is great”.

It is customary to eat something sweet prior to the prayer such as date-filled biscuits known as maamoul.

In some countries, families visit graveyards to offer their respects to departed family members.

It is common for the capitals of Muslim-majority countries to decorate their cities with lights and hold festivities to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

