Cancer, CD eNews, Malta, News, Photo Story

My mum was so amazing God made her an angel

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of nurses in Malta chose to wear pink surgical gloves remembering all those who lost their battle, supporting those are fighting and celebrating the survivors.

Malta, like other countries, is celebrating Pink October, to create awareness about the importance of testing for cancer.

Every October institutions, companies, and everyday people worldwide join forces to support a common cause that encourages them to dress up in pink, coining the term Pink October. Around the globe, important buildings are lit up in pink, multiple sporting events turn to the color pink when choosing their dress code, and many charity runs attract attention to the Pink October cause.
