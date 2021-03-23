Myanmar military airs on TV allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Myanmar’s ruling military on Tuesday (March 23) showed video testimony at a televised news conference of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

The military showed video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he visited Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money “wherever needed.” It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including in one township tripling the number.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun also expressed sadness for the deaths of what he said were 164 demonstrators during violence in the country, but accused anti-coup protesters of widespread destruction of property and of fanning unrest.

Zaw Min Tun told a news conference he felt “sorry for their losses as they are also our citizens,” and said nine members of security forces had been killed.

He added that hospitals were not able operate at full capacity due to medical staff joining the civil disobedience movement, blaming them for COVID-19-related deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...