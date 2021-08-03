Myanmar shadow government condemns army ruler for taking PM role

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of a shadow government set up by opponents of Myanmar’s coup condemned on Monday the country’s military ruler for taking on the role of prime minister in a caretaker government and said the move was designed to try to win legitimacy.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing made the announcement in a speech on Sunday, six months after the army seized power by overthrowing an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The “Provisional Government” replaces the State Administration Council (SAC) chaired by Min Aung Hlaing that has run Myanmar since the coup.

“The transition from a military council to a caretaker government is a reflection of the fact that they are preparing for an international diplomatic battle, trying to prove the fact that they are a government,” said Aung Myo Min, minister for human rights in the National Unity Government (NUG), which was formed in April by various groups including members of Suu Kyi’s party and pro-democracy activists.

“However, there is no denying the fact that the military is not elected by the people,” Aung Myo Min said in a post on Facebook.

via Reuters