Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids exhibition in Miami  

A Kraken sea monster with 12-foot-long tentacles is on display during a preview of the ‘Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids’ exhibition at the History Miami Museum in Miami, Florida, USA.

According to the History Miami Museum, the exhibition traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

Among the exhibits are life-size models of a 17-foot-long dragon with a wingspan of over 19 feet, a giant Kraken Sea monster with 12-foot-long tentacles rising from the gallery floor, and a 10-foot-tall unicorn are some of the creatures.

The exhibition runs until 31 March 2024.

Via EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

