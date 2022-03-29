N.Korea’s Kim calls for ramping up ideological campaigns amid ‘worst difficulties’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a propaganda campaign to increase popular support for the country’s ideology of self-reliance amid “the worst difficulties,” state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim sent a letter to ruling Workers’ Party officials attending a workshop on Monday that aimed to boost motivation for socialism and advance innovation in the party’s ideological work, KCNA said.

In the dispatch, Kim said the party has been “advancing in the face of the worst difficulties” and stressed the need to spread its vision for “juche”, or self-reliance.

“We should regard the ideological and moral strength of the popular masses as the foremost weapon as ever and stir it up in every way,” he said, according to KCNA.

The juche theory means that “nothing (is) impossible to do when the people are motivated ideologically,” he said.

North Korea faces mounting economic woes amid sanctions over its weapons programmes, natural disasters and COVID-19 lockdowns that sharply cut trade with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

via Reuters