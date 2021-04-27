Nagelsmann to be appointed new Bayern coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Julian Nagelsmann is set to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 33-year-old will then take on a role as the new head coach of Bayern Munich as of 1st July 2021.

The decision was taken after current coach Hansi Flick told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season.

Long seen as the frontrunner to succeed Joachim Loew as Germany coach after the European Championship in June and July, Flick, who was Loew’s assistant when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, said his future had not yet been decided.

Flick initially took over at Bayern on an interim basis in November 2019. He led the club to a spectacular winning run that earned them six domestic and international titles in the following months, including the Champions League and the club World Cup crown.

The 56-year-old had been at odds with sports director Hasan Salihamdizic in recent months with the coach reportedly wanting a greater say in the club’s transfer policy.

