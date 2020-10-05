Nagorno-Karabakh says 18 of its civilians killed in week of fighting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eighteen Nagorno-Karabakh civilians were killed by fire from Azeri forces and more than 90 were wounded in the past week, RIA Novosti news agency cited an official in the breakaway region as saying on Sunday.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

A view of damages after shelling by Azerbaijani artillery, Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN / NKR INFOCENTER / PAN PHOTO

Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh meanwhile denied Azeri claims that Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack against the Azeri city of Mingachevir late on Sunday.

“This is another misinformation of Azerbaijan,” Shushan Stepanyan, Armenian defence minustry spokeswoman, said.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

