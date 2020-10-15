Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military surpassed 500

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

A local woman reacts as she stands near her bags in a street in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh. EPA-EFE/DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN / NKR INFOCENTER / PAN PHOTO

Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack its gas and oil pipelines and warned of a “severe” response as tensions rose sharply around a fraying ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia denied the claim and said Azeri forces were trying to seize control of the tiny territory, which is governed by ethnic Armenians, despite Saturday’s humanitarian ceasefire.

Russia tried to silence the angry rhetoric and appealed to both sides to observe the ceasefire it brokered over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

But Moscow and Turkey also exchanged recriminations over the fighting that has killed more than 600 people since Sept. 27, the majority of them Nagorno-Karabakh military personnel.

