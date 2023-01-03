Napoli aim to keep up Serie A winning streak in showdown with Inter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Napoli will be eyeing a record-equalling 12th consecutive Serie A win when they travel to Inter Milan as action resumes in Italy’s top flight following a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

With the fifth-placed Inter eager to occupy one of the top four Champions League qualifying spots, they face an uphill challenge against a Napoli side that set a club record 11 consecutive Serie A victories in a season before the break.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will be determined to keep that momentum going as he can count on a full-strength squad for the showdown.

Another victory will tie Napoli with Juventus’s longest winning streak in the top-flight, set during the 2017-18 campaign.

Inter, who are 11 points behind Napoli, will be without injured midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

AC Milan cannot afford to slip up if they want to keep challenging Napoli for the title. Stefano Pioli’s second-placed side trail the leaders by eight points and face mid-table Salernitana, who have won only one of six Serie A meetings against Milan.

Milan will be without defender Fode Ballo-Toure who is out for a month with an shoulder injury.

Struggling Cremonese face a tough challenge at home against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, having yet to register a league win this season.

Juventus will be able to call upon Wojciech Szczesny for the contest, with the Polish goalkeeper having returned to full training after recovering from a neck injury.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are also available, following their World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina.

Fourth-placed Lazio travel to lowly Lecce.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma host Bologna.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first