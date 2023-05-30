Napoli coach Spalletti to step aside after title triumph

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has asked to take a break from the game and won’t be in charge of the newly crowned Serie A champions next season, he said on Monday.

Spalletti has just led Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 but there has been speculation about whether he would stay on.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had said on Sunday night that the coach had asked for a sabbatical and that he would not stand in his way and Spalletti confirmed the plan.

“Out of respect for the club I told De Laurentiis straightaway that I needed to take a year off,” Italian news agency Ansa quoted Spalletti as saying on Monday.

“I’m a bit tired and want to spend time with my daughter Matilde,” he added on the sidelines of a sports business conference.

Italian media speculated that former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique was the likely replacement for Spalletti. It was not clear what Spalletti, who is 64, would do after his break.

Reuters

