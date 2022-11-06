Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Reading Time: 5 minutes

(Reuters) -Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games when first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points.

Luciano Spalletti’s men played without their exciting young winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was out due to acute lower back pain that he felt in training on Friday.

“It was a difficult match, everyone said they were three huge points if we managed to win, but what we want to achieve means every three points are important,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told DAZN.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and SSC Napoli in Bergamo, Italy, 05 November 2022. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Atalanta had the first chance after three minutes when striker Rasmus Hojlund went through one-on-one with Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who saved his attempt.

The home side’s Ademola Lookman then opened the scoring after 19 minutes with a penalty after a handball by Osimhen.

Napoli’s 23-year-old Nigerian international made amends four minutes later when he headed home Piotr Zielinski’s cross.

In the 35th, Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta’s Hans Hateboers.

The hosts started the second half aggressively, chasing an equaliser. Joakim Maehle’s shot after 55 minutes was saved superbly by Meret and Lookman hit the rebound against the bar.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side failed to score again despite intense pressure and around the hour mark Napoli came more into the game as fatigue started to affect the home side.

Ruslan Malinovskyi tried a last-ditch attempt for the hosts in the 83rd minute but his shot was comfortably saved by Meret.

“I think Atalanta played a fantastic match, they are like Liverpool and Manchester City in standing out in the football world, because they present very clear ideas and approaches, so we all watch them,” Spalletti said.

Late goal by Giroud gives Milan 2-1 win against Spezia

MILAN (Reuters) -AC Milan took advantage of Atalanta’s stumble in Serie A on Saturday as the defending champions moved up to second place after a late goal by striker Olivier Giroud helped them to a home 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Spezia.

Milan’s Olivier Giroud (L) scores the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia Calcio in Milan, Italy, 05 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan moved up to 29 points, overtaking Atalanta who were beaten 2-1 by leaders Napoli earlier on Saturday.

“As far as mentality and character are concerned, we are second to none,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Italia.

“We know we have to claim a lot of points, we want to get to November 13 with the best standings possible. We have to focus on our own race.”

Milan came close to opening the scoring in the 14th minute when defender Fikayo Tomori aimed for the middle of the goal but Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski denied his effort.

Two minutes later, Milan midfielder Rade Krunic hit the crossbar and then a header by Brahim Diaz towards the bottom right corner was parried by the Polish keeper.

Dragowski saved another shot, from Junior Messias, in the 18th minute, but was beaten three minutes later when Theo Hernandez converted a stunning cross from Ismael Bennacer, sending it inside the near post.

The goal was subjected to a lengthy VAR review for a potential offside in the build-up but the referee declared it valid five minutes later.

Rafael Leao could have doubled Milan’s lead before halftime but his attempt from the edge of the box crashed against the bar. Krunic followed up from inside the six-yard box but Dragowski saved his low shot.

Spezia drew level just before the hour mark through forward Daniel Maldini who fired home a curled shot from the corner of the box.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Milan, scored his first Serie A goal for Spezia and broke his side’s scoring drought away from home as his father, former Milan and Italy captain Paolo Maldini, watched from the stands.

Milan thought they had retaken the lead in the 65th minute when Divock Origi set up Sandro Tonali for a beautiful strike from outside the box but the goal was ruled out by the VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Giroud got the winner with a superb first-time shot from a tight angle after getting a cross from Tonali in the 89th minute but moments later the Frenchman collected a second yellow card, for taking off his shirt, and was sent off.

Milan, who are six points behind Napoli, travel to relegation-threatened Cremonese on Tuesday while Spezia, who are 17th on nine points and three above the relegation zone, host Udinese earlier that day.

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first