Napoli bolster CL chances with Torino win

Napoli climbed above Juventus and Milan into third place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Torino on Monday thanks to early goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side went level with the champions on 66 points, but leapfrogged them in the standings due to their superior goal difference, as the two sides’ head-to-head record is even.

Bakayoko fired home a swerving shot from the edge of the box after 11 minutes, and Napoli had their second two minutes later when Osimhen’s effort was deflected into the bottom corner.

The visitors came close to making the win more comfortable as Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne efforts rattled the post either side of the break, before Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora picked up a second yellow card late on.

Torino remain 16th with 31 points, level with Cagliari and Benevento below them, but Davide Nicola’s side have a game in hand.

via Reuters

