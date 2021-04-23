Napoli put five past Lazio to strengthen top-four credentials

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Napoli won a 5-2 thriller against top-four rivals Lazio on Thursday to stay within touching distance of the Champions League places in Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty and a Matteo Politano strike gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break, before Insigne netted his second and Dries Mertens struck to put the result beyond doubt.

Mertens’ superb finish, a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, made him Napoli’s joint-top scorer of all time in Serie A with 102 league goals, alongside Antonio Vojak.

Lazio mustered a response as Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in the space of three minutes, but any hopes of a comeback ended when Napoli substitute Victor Osimhen powered home his side’s fifth in the 80th minute.

Napoli are fifth on 63 points, two behind Juventus and Atalanta. Lazio are sixth with 58 points, although they have a game in hand.

Lazio’s five-match league winning run ended but they have a chance to make up ground when they face second-placed AC Milan, on 66 points, in Rome on Monday.

Photo Napoli Facebook Page

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...