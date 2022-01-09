Napoli’s Insigne agrees to join MLS side Toronto as a free agent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TORONTO (Reuters) – Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his contract with the Italian club expires in June, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Saturday.

Insigne helped Italy to win the European Championship in July and his signing represents a coup for the MLS team after several European clubs were linked with the 30-year-old striker, who has 114 goals and 95 assists for Napoli in all competitions.

Toronto, MLS Cup winners in 2017 and runners-up in 2016 and 2019, are banking on Insigne to turn around a team coming off a miserable campaign during which they finished with the second-fewest points in the league.

“We want to be a champion and we know him being the captain of Napoli, what he brings to the table for us, and he will be the anchor for this team over the next four seasons on how we’re going to rebuild ourselves into a champion,” Toronto President Bill Manning told reporters in a video news conference.