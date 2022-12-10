National policy to target 41% decrease in use of cars by 2030 / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 10 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt wants 41% decrease in use of cars by 2030

Government has launched a public consultation document aiming at reducing car use, increasing the percentage of people who exercise, and introducing community policing teams across the island are among the targets of Malta’s sustainable development aims. The plans include reducing the number of people using cars as opposed to other means of transport by 41% compared to 1990. The aim is to also introduce around 65,000 electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids by 2030. The target is to also reduce the percentage of people who never exercise to less than 56%, increase ICT graduates by 10%, and reduce at least 3.1% in the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion from the 2019 baseline. They are among the 42 targets to be achieved by 2030 through a document launched by Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. (Times of Malta)

Malta reports high level of banknotes in hand

Malta has reported the EU’s fifth highest share of “excess banknotes”, that is 32% over and above the euro banknotes allocated to the island by the European Central Bank. At the end of 2020, Malta ranked after Slovenia (68%), Ireland (88%), Germany (136%), and the absolute highest, Luxembourg, with 20 times its ECB allocation at 2190%. According to the Central Bank of Malta, the island’s high rate of economic activity, tourism, a large informal economy, and a large migrant workforce are key factors in this excess of cash notes. (Maltatoday)

In-work benefit to increase

Parents who qualify for the in-work benefit will no longer need to apply for it as they now will be receiving automatically. During a press conference, the Minister for Social Policy Michael Falzon said 19,000 more parents will receive this benefit with an additional expenditure of €10 million which have been allocated for it. Families which qualify for the in-work benefit will now go up from 7,300 this year to 26,000 families, with the expenditure increasing from €7 million this year to €17 million. (TVM)

