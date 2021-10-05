Nations League final four offers silverware to Europe’s best

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fans of international football can be forgiven if it has slipped their attention that four of Europe’s top national teams are about to play off this week for the Nations League title.

But while the fixtures being hosted by Italy may have gone under the radar, crammed in after a week of Champions League and domestic action and with World Cup qualifiers elsewhere, they promise to deliver some exciting encounters.

On Wednesday, European champions Italy face Spain at the San Siro stadium in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final with a place in Sunday’s final, also in Milan, up for grabs.

A day later, in Turin, Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ aim to finally end their wait for a trophy but have the small matter of world champions France to deal with if they are to progress.

The second edition of the UEFA competition was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back after the Euros were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.