Nationwide airport ground staff strike in Italy causes flight disruptions

Sixty flights have been cancelled at Milan Malpensa airport and 20 at Linate in the same city as a result of the nationwide strike of ground staff workers, according to preliminary data released by transport union Cub on Friday.

Unions called Friday’s 24-hour walk out in protest over the conditions set out in a proposed new collective contract for sector workers, which should have been renewed six years ago.

Specifically, they are objecting to the proposed “inadequate wage increases, the increase in working hours without an adequate economic adjustment, and the transfer of part of the proposed increases to private social security and health institutions”.

Via ANSA

