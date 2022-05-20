NATO beer goes on sale in Finland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finnish brewery Olaf Brewing introduced their OTAN beer into the market, a beer released to cheer Finland’s historic decision to join the NATO, or OTAN as the defence alliance is abbreviated in some languages.

The brewery plans to send beer to the Presidential Palace, Parliament and the General Staff. “We hope that after a busy spring, the state leadership, members of parliament and the Defense Forces will have some time to celebrate the results of their work, for example by taking this beer.” Finland’s Parliament on 17 May approved the country’s application for NATO membership as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Cans of OTAN beer lie in a shopping cart in a supermarket in Helsinki, Finland. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN